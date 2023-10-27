Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Aurora Innovation makes up 0.1% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after buying an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 4,055,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 0.6 %

AUR stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.61. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,933.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 890,064 shares of company stock worth $3,145,692 in the last ninety days. 18.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

