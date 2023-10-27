Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $35.49 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 228.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 738,221 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 11.1% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

