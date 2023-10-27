Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises approximately 0.4% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

View Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.6 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.