Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 500.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,834 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 5.0% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.