Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 211.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises approximately 2.1% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $279,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.