Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Purchases 38,647 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 6.8% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $457.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.11 and a 200-day moving average of $433.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $269.88 and a one year high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

