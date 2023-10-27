Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,154 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 9.0% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $28,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock worth $27,269,432. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $174.04 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $198.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average is $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

