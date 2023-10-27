Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Takes $16.09 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 5.0% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.98, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

