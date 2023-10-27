Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 239,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,308,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 8.5% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

