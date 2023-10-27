Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 152,459 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Roblox worth $42,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

