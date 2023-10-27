Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 674,497 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $146,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

