Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,461,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $73,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 164.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,711. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $19.63 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

