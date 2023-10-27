Van ECK Associates Corp Has $141.39 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1,935.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118,040 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.40% of Agilent Technologies worth $141,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE A opened at $104.31 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

A has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

