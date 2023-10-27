Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.22 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,802 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.23% of CNH Industrial worth $44,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

