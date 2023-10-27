Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.76 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

