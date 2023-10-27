Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 106,131 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,131 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $63,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,204.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,451.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,287.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,258.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

