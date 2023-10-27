VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) is Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 1.21% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $18.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.