VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) is Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises about 3.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 1.21% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.