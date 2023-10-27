Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $133.09 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.68.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

