Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

