Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 115,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 184,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 151,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.