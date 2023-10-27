Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,520 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 314.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,736,000 after purchasing an additional 855,867 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

