Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.15.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

