Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lifted by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $226.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.