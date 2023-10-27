Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

