Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Raised by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $399.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $303.58 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

