Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $399.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

