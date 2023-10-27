Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

