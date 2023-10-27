Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Increased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 11.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.