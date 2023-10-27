Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $198.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.95.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

