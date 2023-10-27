Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $379.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

