Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 10.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

