Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

