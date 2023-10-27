Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

