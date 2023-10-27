Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

