Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,941 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.99. The company has a market cap of $289.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

