Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

