Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.26 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

