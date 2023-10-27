Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE V opened at $231.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

