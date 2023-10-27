Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,078 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 3.25% of Vivani Medical worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VANI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vivani Medical news, Director Gregg Williams bought 100,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,583 shares in the company, valued at $482,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 427,128 shares of company stock valued at $418,649. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

VANI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

