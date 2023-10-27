WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $204.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.