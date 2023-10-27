WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Quilter Plc bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

