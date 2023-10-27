WMG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,822 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.0% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,964,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,971 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 133,392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 852,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

