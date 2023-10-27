WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $215,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 154,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.