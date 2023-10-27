WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF makes up about 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,008,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,744 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 288,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 599,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $22.33 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

