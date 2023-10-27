WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.