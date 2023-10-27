WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $402.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $303.58 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

