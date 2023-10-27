WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $402.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $303.58 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

