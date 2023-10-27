WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,981 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

