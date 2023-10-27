WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,028 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.46.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

